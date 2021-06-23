 Skip to main content
Missing Community Corrections inmate back in custody
Missing Community Corrections inmate back in custody

Mia Montes, who went missing from the Community Corrections Center-Lincoln on June 7, was located last week and jailed in Lancaster County.

Montes, who was in the second year of a four- to eight-year sentence on several drug charges, did not return to the prison earlier this month after leaving her off-grounds worksite, according to the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services. 

Mia Montes

Montes

Montes' monitoring device was removed and later found on the side of the road, according to the department. She was to be eligible for parole in September.

