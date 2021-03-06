Missing Community Corrections Center-Lincoln inmate arrested

An inmate who went missing from the Community Corrections Center-Lincoln 10 months ago was arrested and returned to custody on Thursday.

Allen Webster went missing from the facility on May 1, 2020, and was arrested by the Douglas County Sheriff's Office on Thursday.

Webster began serving a two-year sentence for possession of a controlled substance out of Douglas County on Dec. 5, 2019. His tentative release date was set for July 11, 2020.

The Community Corrections Center-Lincoln is one of the state’s two community custody facilities. Inmates are allowed to participate in work opportunities, attend school and religious services with approval and without direct supervision.

