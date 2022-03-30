 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Missing 10-year-old Lincoln girl found

A missing 10-year-old Lincoln girl was found unharmed a little after 11 p.m. Wednesday, the Lincoln Police Department said in a news release.

Police had requested assistance in finding the girl, releasing her name and a description; late in the evening, an "attentive citizen" found her and kept her safe until officers arrived, police said.

The girl had last been seen at about 6:30 p.m. in the 5500 block of Benton Street.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7391 or psangimino@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @psangimino

