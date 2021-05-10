Minnesotans arrested after driving more than 100 miles per hour on I-80

The Nebraska State Patrol arrested two Minnesota residents after a pursuit near Lincoln on Monday that reached speeds of 100 miles per hour.

The 34-year-old driver, Lamar Parsons Ferguson, and 23-year-old passenger, Mia Miller, allegedly fled a traffic stop in a Kia Forte at about 11:30 a.m., according to a news release from the patrol.

Seward County Sheriff's deputies originally attempted to stop the car, but quit following it as it got to Lincoln, heading east on I-80.

The Patrol launched a helicopter and pilots located the vehicle near mile marker 430, east of Waverly, and a state trooper again attempted to stop it. Speeds reached more than 100 mph before the car drove through the median, turned around and began driving west.

Ferguson stopped voluntarily near mile marker 424.

He was arrested for felony flight to avoid arrest, willful reckless driving and possession of a controlled substance. Miller was charged with possession of a controlled substance.

