Minnesota men go to prison for Lincoln jewelry store robbery

A Lancaster County judge sentenced two Minnesota men to prison time Thursday for a robbery at a south Lincoln jewelry store earlier this year.
Anthony Toliver, 23, pleaded guilty and Brandell McKissic-Elliot, 19, no contest to attempted robbery. District Judge Darla Ideus sentenced both to 15 to 20 years for the crime at Elder Jewelry, 2901 Pine Lake Road, on Jan. 15, calling it a serious crime and a traumatic experience for the victims.
A 911 call came in that day just after 5:20 p.m. about two men who had come into the store, one armed with what looked like a pistol but may have been a BB gun, and told those in the store to put their hands up. One of the thieves had an employee gather up jewelry trays to put in a backpack, while the other took jewelry from a safe.
They left with thousands of dollars of jewelry. The owner chased after them causing them to drop some of the stolen jewelry.
Police later recovered the backpack with the trays of jewelry, too.
About an hour after the robbery, at 6:30 p.m., police got a call from a resident in a neighborhood nearby about a man walking house to house asking to get into houses.
Police found McKissic-Elliot in the area, and he was identified as one of the suspects.
Later that night, they arrested Toliver and 19-year-old Ashley Janssen, also of Minnesota, after they returned to the area looking for McKissic-Elliot. Employees said Janssen had been in the store just before the robbery and left when the two came in.
She later pleaded guilty to being an accessory to robbery. Last week, she was sentenced to three years in prison.
