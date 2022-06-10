 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Minnesota man gets 10 years for fentanyl pills found along I-80 near Lincoln

A 22-year-old Minnesota man has been sentenced to 10 years in federal prison after being caught last year near Lincoln with more than a pound of fentanyl pills.

Ismael Toovi, of South Cambridge, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute 400 grams or more of fentanyl mixture. U.S. District Judge John Gerrard sentenced him Wednesday.

His co-defendant, Payton Sausen pleaded guilty to the same charge and is set for sentencing next month.

In a news release, acting United States Attorney Steven Russell said on June 18, 2021, Toovi was riding in an SUV driven by Sausen, who sideswiped a semi on I-80. Lancaster County Sheriff’s deputies suspected she was under the influence of drugs. She denied consent to search but agreed to a police dog sniff that indicated drugs.

A search turned up a box in the backseat with more than 4,600 pills with markings consistent with oxycodone and more scattered inside the SUV. Testing showed they contained fentanyl.

Phone records indicated they had traveled to California to pick up the pills, which Toovi intended to sell in Minnesota.

The case was investigated by the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Department and the DEA.

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

