Minivan with $570K in suspected drug money hit bus carrying Lincoln soccer team, sheriff says

Two drivers were injured when a minivan crashed into a bus driving a Lincoln high school soccer team to North Platte on Wednesday afternoon, according to the Seward County Sheriff's Office.
Sheriff Mike Vance said both of the drivers were taken to a hospital in Lincoln for their injuries.
But there were no serious injuries reported among members of the Lincoln Pius X High School girls team, who had been heading to a game in North Platte when the crash happened near the Crete exit of Interstate 80 at about 2 p.m.
Seward County Sheriff's Office says deputies seized $570,000 in suspected drug money from the minivan that struck the girls Lincoln Pius X soccer team's bus.
During the course of the initial investigation, deputies were able to confirm the minivan, which struck the bus, had about $570,000 in suspected drug money inside.
The driver was a 62-year-old former law enforcement officer, Vance said.
The investigation is ongoing.
