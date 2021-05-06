 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Minivan with $570K in suspected drug money hit bus carrying Lincoln soccer team, sheriff says
0 comments
breaking topical featured

Minivan with $570K in suspected drug money hit bus carrying Lincoln soccer team, sheriff says

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Aerial photo of crash

Two drivers were injured when a minivan crashed into a bus driving a Lincoln high school soccer team to North Platte on Wednesday afternoon, according to the Seward County Sheriff's Office.

 Seward County Independent

A minivan carrying more than half a million dollars of suspected drug money crashed into a bus driving a Lincoln high school soccer team to North Platte on Wednesday afternoon, according to the Seward County Sheriff's Office.

Sheriff Mike Vance said both of the drivers were taken to a hospital in Lincoln for their injuries. 

But there were no serious injuries reported among members of the Lincoln Pius X High School girls team, who had been heading to a game in North Platte when the crash happened near the Crete exit of Interstate 80 at about 2 p.m. 

Cash seized

Seward County Sheriff's Office says deputies seized $570,000 in suspected drug money from the minivan that struck the girls Lincoln Pius X soccer team's bus. 

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

During the course of the initial investigation, deputies were able to confirm the minivan, which struck the bus, had about $570,000 in suspected drug money inside. 

The driver was a 62-year-old former law enforcement officer, Vance said.

The investigation is ongoing. 

0 comments
1
0
3
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

AP Top Stories May 6

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News