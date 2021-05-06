Minivan with $570K in suspected drug money hit bus carrying Lincoln soccer team, sheriff says

A minivan carrying more than half a million dollars of suspected drug money crashed into a bus driving a Lincoln high school soccer team to North Platte on Wednesday afternoon, according to the Seward County Sheriff's Office.

Sheriff Mike Vance said both of the drivers were taken to a hospital in Lincoln for their injuries.

But there were no serious injuries reported among members of the Lincoln Pius X High School girls team, who had been heading to a game in North Platte when the crash happened near the Crete exit of Interstate 80 at about 2 p.m.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

During the course of the initial investigation, deputies were able to confirm the minivan, which struck the bus, had about $570,000 in suspected drug money inside.

The driver was a 62-year-old former law enforcement officer, Vance said.

The investigation is ongoing.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 3 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.