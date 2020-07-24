You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Minivan crashes into weigh station on Interstate 80
View Comments
editor's pick alert

Minivan crashes into weigh station on Interstate 80

{{featured_button_text}}

A Mazda MPV minivan crashed into a weigh station on Interstate 80 near Waverly on Thursday evening, according to the Nebraska State Patrol.

The crash occurred at about 6:30 p.m., and the driver of the minivan was transported to Bryan West Campus in Lincoln with non-life-threatening injuries.

The weigh station was closed at the time of the crash, and no one was inside the building, which suffered significant damage.

The state patrol is investigating the cause of the crash. The Nebraska Department of Transportation also responded to the scene to address the damage.

Watch Now: Police arrest 27-year-old Lincoln man in connection to woman's fatal shooting on bus
Lethal injection drugs for Moore execution supplied by Nebraska pharmacy, court-ordered documents reveal
Citizen advisory board gives input on proposed policy changes at Lincoln Police Department
Judge denies Lincoln teen's request to move charges in fatal stabbing to juvenile court

Reach the writer at 402-473-7223 or nmcconnell@journalstar.com.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH: Multi-structure fire Sunday night

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News