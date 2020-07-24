Minivan crashes into weigh station on Interstate 80

A Mazda MPV minivan crashed into a weigh station on Interstate 80 near Waverly on Thursday evening, according to the Nebraska State Patrol.
The crash occurred at about 6:30 p.m., and the driver of the minivan was transported to Bryan West Campus in Lincoln with non-life-threatening injuries.
The weigh station was closed at the time of the crash, and no one was inside the building, which suffered significant damage.
The state patrol is investigating the cause of the crash. The Nebraska Department of Transportation also responded to the scene to address the damage.
