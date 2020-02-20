Mickle student assaults staff, students, Lincoln police say

Police say they went to Mickle Middle School on a report of a 14-year-old boy assaulting multiple people, including staff and students, Tuesday morning.

Officer Erin Spilker said police responded to the call at about 8 and were able to contain the boy but not before he assaulted four adults and two juveniles. She said he used a staff radio to assault one person, and one of the adult victims was treated at a Lincoln hospital.

Police took the boy to the Lancaster County Youth Services Center and referred him to the Lancaster County Attorney’s Office on suspicion of terroristic threats, second-degree assault, four counts of third-degree assault, vandalism and disturbing the peace.

Mickle was put on lockdown as a result of the disturbance, which lasted about 30 minutes, according to police.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSpilger

