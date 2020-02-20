You are the owner of this article.
Mickle student assaults staff, students, Lincoln police say
Mickle student assaults staff, students, Lincoln police say

Mickle

Mickle Middle School, 2500 N. 67th St.

 LPS

Police say they went to Mickle Middle School on a report of a 14-year-old boy assaulting multiple people, including staff and students, Tuesday morning.

Officer Erin Spilker said police responded to the call at about 8 and were able to contain the boy but not before he assaulted four adults and two juveniles. She said he used a staff radio to assault one person, and one of the adult victims was treated at a Lincoln hospital.

Police took the boy to the Lancaster County Youth Services Center and referred him to the Lancaster County Attorney’s Office on suspicion of terroristic threats, second-degree assault, four counts of third-degree assault, vandalism and disturbing the peace.

Mickle was put on lockdown as a result of the disturbance, which lasted about 30 minutes, according to police.

