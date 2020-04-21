Michigan man gets probation for cache of drugs found in an ambulance on I-80 in Lincoln

Before the judge gave Levi Weintraub probation Tuesday for a cache of drugs in the surplus ambulance he was driving through Nebraska on Interstate 80, his lawyer described the "amazing journey" he had been on.
Just a month before deputies stopped Weintraub for following too close and speeding near Lincoln, the New York Times had written about his chance meeting with Nobel Prize-winning economist Paul Romer at Burning Man.
By the end of their talk, Romer offered to recommend Weintraub for graduate school at the University of Michigan.
"If you were to Google Levi Weintraub before this incident, you would've found some amazing things," defense attorney David Terrell said.
Like how he had worked at Google, Apple and Palm and how he had traveled across Africa on his motorcycle, volunteering and helping along the way.
"You would have heard about some amazing adventures," he said.
Then came the Oct. 2, 2019, traffic stop near Lincoln’s airport exit.
Lancaster County Sheriff Terry Wagner said deputies arrested the 35-year-old from Kalamazoo, Michigan, after a drug dog alerted to drugs, and they found cocaine, LSD, ecstasy, ketamine and mushrooms inside.
"Now if you do a Google search on him, you'll see all kinds of articles about this, which taught him a good lesson," Terrell said Tuesday. "Because he really was on the road to some amazing things, and all of a sudden, everything changed really quickly."
Originally facing felonies, Weintraub pleaded guilty to four counts of attempted possession of a controlled substance, all misdemeanors, in a deal with prosecutors.
He said jail scared the daylights out of Weintraub, who is grateful for the deal that means he can continue with his studies. He's avoiding illegal drugs now and going to counseling.
"It is helping him just get on a better road and do some better things with his life," Terrell said.
Weintraub, who appeared by video from Michigan, apologized that his mistakes and bad decisions had taken up the court's time. And, in the end, Lancaster County District Judge John Colborn said, while the charges were serious, after looking at Weintraub's lack of criminal history, he determined he should be sentenced to a year of probation.
