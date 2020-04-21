Michigan man gets probation for cache of drugs found in an ambulance on I-80 in Lincoln

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Before the judge gave Levi Weintraub probation Tuesday for a cache of drugs in the surplus ambulance he was driving through Nebraska on Interstate 80, his lawyer described the "amazing journey" he had been on.

Just a month before deputies stopped Weintraub for following too close and speeding near Lincoln, the New York Times had written about his chance meeting with Nobel Prize-winning economist Paul Romer at Burning Man.

By the end of their talk, Romer offered to recommend Weintraub for graduate school at the University of Michigan.

"If you were to Google Levi Weintraub before this incident, you would've found some amazing things," defense attorney David Terrell said.

Like how he had worked at Google, Apple and Palm and how he had traveled across Africa on his motorcycle, volunteering and helping along the way.

"You would have heard about some amazing adventures," he said.

Then came the Oct. 2, 2019, traffic stop near Lincoln’s airport exit.

Lancaster County Sheriff Terry Wagner said deputies arrested the 35-year-old from Kalamazoo, Michigan, after a drug dog alerted to drugs, and they found cocaine, LSD, ecstasy, ketamine and mushrooms inside.