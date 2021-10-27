 Skip to main content
Michigan man caught in Lancaster County with carload of drugs, sheriff says
Michigan man caught in Lancaster County with carload of drugs, sheriff says

A 21-year-old Michigan man, traveling with a 16-year-old boy from the same state, was caught in Lancaster County on Tuesday afternoon with a haul of drugs that will net several felony charges, according to the sheriff. 

Austin Tenbrink

Tenbrink

Austin Tenbrink, of Grandville, was pulled over near Northwest 48th and West O streets at around 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Sheriff Terry Wagner said.

Inside the 2020 GMC Terrain Tenbrink was driving, Wagner said deputies found three pounds of methamphetamine, three pounds of marijuana, 1.7 pounds of ecstasy pills, 199 THC vape cartridges, 364 Xanax bars, 28,600 milligrams in THC edibles and 16 fluid ounces of codeine. 

It's unclear how much each edible weighed, though Wagner said they resembled gummy bears. Typical gummy edibles weigh between 10 and 20 milligrams. 

Deputies also found a stolen handgun and around $1,100 in cash, Wagner said. 

Tenbrink was arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm during a drug violation, two counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and three counts of possession of a controlled substance. 

The 21-year-old, a convicted felon, was also arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, possession of a stolen firearm, possession of money while violating a drug law and evading the drug stamp tax, Wagner said. 

The 16-year-old -- a resident of Wyoming, Michigan, who Wagner said was an endangered, missing juvenile -- was lodged at the Youth Assessment Center for possession of a firearm during a drug law violation. He was also cited for several drug offenses, Wagner said. 

Tenbrink was taken to the Lancaster County jail. 

Reach the writer at 402-473-7223 or awegley@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @andrewwegley

Breaking news reporter

A Kansas City, Missouri, native, Andrew Wegley joined the Journal Star as breaking news reporter after graduating from Northwest Missouri State University in May 2021.

