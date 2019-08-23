A Lincoln man has been sentenced to federal prison for his connection to an 18-pound load of methamphetamine intercepted by agents with the Drug Enforcement Administration as it came from California to Lincoln.
On Friday, U.S. District Judge Robert Rossiter Jr. sentenced Cody Tift, 29, to nine years in federal prison, plus three years of supervised release, on conspiracy to distribute and possession with intent to distribute meth.
Earlier, Gail Tift, 54, of Norfolk was sentenced to nearly 16 years in federal prison for his role in the conspiracy. Both entered guilty pleas.
Federal prosecutors say in February 2017, the DEA intercepted the drugs, then attempted a delivery to a drug-trafficking operation in Lincoln.
On Jan. 30, 2018, investigators served search warrants and seized 13 pounds of meth that had been transferred from a van in Cody Tift's garage.