2 men arrested in connection to stolen catalytic converters, Lancaster County sheriff says
Lancaster County sheriff’s deputies arrested two men on suspicion of stealing catalytic converters Tuesday morning after a farmer noticed a couple of cars at his neighbor’s property that shouldn’t have been there.

Sheriff Terry Wagner said around 8:25 a.m. the farmer took pictures of the license plates, confronted two men and called 911. One of the men still was there when deputies got there. The other returned to pick him up.

They arrested Jeffrey D. Smith, 39 of Lincoln, and Eric Escalera, 31, a transient, on suspicion of trespassing and theft of a motor vehicle accessory.

One of the men had a cordless Sawzall, reciprocating saw and a couple of catalytic converters.

Wagner credited the neighbor.

“It’s not very often that we are able to clear one of these cases. They’re very difficult to trace once they are stolen,” he said.

