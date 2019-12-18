2 men arrested in connection to stolen catalytic converters, Lancaster County sheriff says

Lancaster County sheriff’s deputies arrested two men on suspicion of stealing catalytic converters Tuesday morning after a farmer noticed a couple of cars at his neighbor’s property that shouldn’t have been there.
Sheriff Terry Wagner said around 8:25 a.m. the farmer took pictures of the license plates, confronted two men and called 911. One of the men still was there when deputies got there. The other returned to pick him up.
They arrested Jeffrey D. Smith, 39 of Lincoln, and Eric Escalera, 31, a transient, on suspicion of trespassing and theft of a motor vehicle accessory.
×
We can't do it without you. Support local journalism with our BEST DEAL EVER!
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription.
×
Keep reading for FREE!
Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.
One of the men had a cordless Sawzall, reciprocating saw and a couple of catalytic converters.
Wagner credited the neighbor.
“It’s not very often that we are able to clear one of these cases. They’re very difficult to trace once they are stolen,” he said.
Today's jail mugshots
Mugshots from the county jail: 12-18-2019
Last, First Name: DAVIS, BLAKE Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 10/16/1995 Booking Time: 12/17/2019 / 17:18:30 Charges:
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 12-18-2019
Last, First Name: WILLIAMS, VANESSA Race/Sex: W/F Date of Birth: 12/21/1993 Booking Time: 12/17/2019 / 16:49:37 Charges: ATTEMPT OF A CLASS 4 FELONY (M1) ARRESTED ON DISTRICT WARRANT (M) ATTEMPT OF A CLASS 4 FELONY (M1) ARRESTED ON DISTRICT WARRANT (M)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 12-18-2019
Last, First Name: BAUMSTARCK, MARCUS Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 09/09/1997 Booking Time: 12/17/2019 / 16:00:14 Charges: NO PROOF INSURANCE (M2) ARRESTED ON OUTSIDE AGENCY WARRANT-MSD (M) ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M) FAIL TO APPEAR - CITATION -MISDEMEANOR (M) NO OPERATOR LICENSE (M3) FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY (I)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 12-18-2019
Last, First Name: GRAJEDA, DAVID Race/Sex: H/M Date of Birth: 11/13/1961 Booking Time: 12/17/2019 / 15:46:08 Charges: ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M) REFUSE TO COMPLY WITH ORDER OF POLICE OFFCR (M) FAIL TO APPEAR IN COURT (M) URINATING IN PUBLIC (M) HINDER, DELAY, OR INTERRUPT ARREST (M) PUBLIC NUDITY PROHIBITED (M) ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M) FAIL TO APPEAR IN COURT (M) LOITER AND TRESPASS (M)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 12-18-2019
Last, First Name: JONES, MARILYN Race/Sex: W/F Date of Birth: 09/14/1943 Booking Time: 12/17/2019 / 15:13:53 Charges:
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 12-18-2019
Last, First Name: WOODS, CHARLES Race/Sex: B/M Date of Birth: 10/16/1977 Booking Time: 12/17/2019 / 14:51:30 Charges: ARRESTED ON OUTSIDE AGENCY WARRANT-MSD (M)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 12-18-2019
Last, First Name: HELMSTADTER, PAYTON Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 08/06/1996 Booking Time: 12/17/2019 / 14:36:56 Charges: DOMESTIC ASSAULT-3RD DEGREE (M1)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 12-18-2019
Last, First Name: REBUCK, ANTHONY Race/Sex: H/M Date of Birth: 04/01/1998 Booking Time: 12/17/2019 / 14:16:00 Charges: ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M) CHILD ABUSE (M) (M1) FAIL TO APPEAR - CITATION -MISDEMEANOR (M)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 12-18-2019
Last, First Name: SHEPHERD, CASSIE Race/Sex: W/F Date of Birth: 01/19/1992 Booking Time: 12/17/2019 / 14:13:10 Charges: DRUG COURT REMAND (M) POSS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (F4)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 12-18-2019
Last, First Name: MOUTRAY, KATINA Race/Sex: W/F Date of Birth: 11/14/1983 Booking Time: 12/17/2019 / 14:00:01 Charges: POSS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (F4) DRUG COURT REMAND (M)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 12-18-2019
Last, First Name: LARSEN, CHASE Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 06/15/1990 Booking Time: 12/17/2019 / 13:10:52 Charges: RECKLESS DRIVING (M3) FAIL TO SUPPORT SPOUSE,CHILD,DEPENDENT (M2) DISTRICT COURT SENTENCE (S) ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M) FAIL TO APPEAR MISD -BAIL/COND RELEASE (M2) ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M) DUI-.02 W/PRIOR FEL DUI OR REFUSAL (M3A) FAIL TO APPEAR MISD -BAIL/COND RELEASE (M2) THEFT BY UNLAWFUL TAKING $500 - $1500(F) (F4) ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M) DUI-.02 W/PRIOR FEL DUI OR REFUSAL (M3A) DEL/POSS W/INTENT TO DELIVER (HAZ DRUG) (F2) POSS MONEY WHILE VIOLATING 28-416(1) (F4) FAIL TO APPEAR MISD -BAIL/COND RELEASE (M2)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 12-18-2019
Last, First Name: LARSEN, NATHAN Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 06/15/1990 Booking Time: 12/17/2019 / 12:57:42 Charges: CONFINE FOR OTHER AUTHORITY -SPEC AGRMNT (X) ARRESTED ON DISTRICT WARRANT (M) DUI W/REFUSAL (2 PRIOR CONV) (F3A)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 12-18-2019
Last, First Name: ESCALERA, ERIC Race/Sex: H/M Date of Birth: 05/08/1988 Booking Time: 12/17/2019 / 12:51:07 Charges: POSSESS BURGLAR'S TOOLS (F4) CRIMINAL TRESPASS, 1ST DEG (M1) THEFT BY UNLAWFUL TAKING $0-500 (M2) TAMPER WITH PHYSICAL EVIDENCE (F4)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 12-18-2019
Last, First Name: BELL, AMANDA Race/Sex: W/F Date of Birth: 05/03/1991 Booking Time: 12/17/2019 / 12:45:39 Charges: POSS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (F4)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 12-18-2019
Last, First Name: WALLACE, LEONDRIS Race/Sex: B/M Date of Birth: 06/18/1986 Booking Time: 12/17/2019 / 12:25:29 Charges:
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 12-18-2019
Last, First Name: SMITH, JEFFREY Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 11/24/1980 Booking Time: 12/17/2019 / 10:57:20 Charges: ARRESTED ON DISTRICT WARRANT (M) POSS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (F4) THEFT BY DECEPTION $500-1500 (M1) FAIL TO APPEAR MISD -BAIL/COND RELEASE (M2) ARRESTED ON DISTRICT WARRANT (M) POSS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (F4) ARRESTED ON OUTSIDE AGENCY WARRANT-MSD (M) ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 12-18-2019
Last, First Name: BURNETT, ZYSHONNE Race/Sex: B/M Date of Birth: 05/20/1998 Booking Time: 12/17/2019 / 09:41:38 Charges: DISTRICT COURT SENTENCE (S) POSS MARIJUANA (MORE 1 OZ,LESS 1 LB) (M3)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 12-18-2019
Last, First Name: GARCIA, LORENZO Race/Sex: H/M Date of Birth: 11/13/1999 Booking Time: 12/17/2019 / 09:09:18 Charges: ATTEMPT OF A CLASS 2 FELONY (F2A) ASSAULT, 2ND DEG (F2A) USE OF A FIREARM TO COMMIT A FELONY (F1C)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 12-18-2019
Last, First Name: ESCAMILLA, ENRIQUE Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 10/27/1999 Booking Time: 12/17/2019 / 07:59:01 Charges: POSSESS OR CONSUME ALCOHOL/MINOR (M) POSSESS MARIJUANA 1 OZ OR LESS/2ND (M) POSSESS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA (I) FAIL TO APPEAR IN COURT (M) ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M) HAVE OPEN ALCOHOL CONTAINER (I) ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M) FAIL TO APPEAR IN COURT (M)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 12-18-2019
Last, First Name: MOOTS, DARRELL Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 05/05/1969 Booking Time: 12/17/2019 / 00:37:52 Charges: POSS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (F4)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 12-18-2019
Last, First Name: PAYNE, ROBERT Race/Sex: B/M Date of Birth: 07/24/1975 Booking Time: 12/16/2019 / 16:38:50 Charges: LOITER AND TRESPASS (M) POSS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (F4) THEFT BY SHOPLIFT-3RD/SUBS OFF-$200/LESS (F) (F4) INJURE OR DESTROY PROPERTY OF ANOTHER (M) ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 12-18-2019
Last, First Name: COZAD, JEREMY Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 06/14/1970 Booking Time: 12/16/2019 / 16:10:24 Charges: ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M) NO PROOF INSURANCE (M2) AID/ABET DRIVING DURING SUSPENSION (M3) LEAVE ACCIDENT-FAIL TO FURNISH INFO/1ST (M2) CARELESS DRIVING (I) ARRESTED ON OUTSIDE AGENCY WARRANT-FEL (R)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 12-18-2019
Last, First Name: KOEHLER, NATHAN Race/Sex: H/M Date of Birth: 08/28/1984 Booking Time: 12/16/2019 / 15:59:49 Charges: ARRESTED ON DISTRICT WARRANT (M) ARRESTED ON OUTSIDE AGENCY WARRANT-MSD (M)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 12-18-2019
Last, First Name: ALMUSA, AMJAD Race/Sex: U/M Date of Birth: 07/13/1992 Booking Time: 12/16/2019 / 14:22:26 Charges: HOLD-RETURN TO ORIGINAL JURISDICTION (-)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 12-18-2019
Last, First Name: SMITH, SHELLY Race/Sex: W/F Date of Birth: 04/20/1968 Booking Time: 12/16/2019 / 13:59:21 Charges: VIOLATE PROTECTION ORDER (M1) ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 12-18-2019
Last, First Name: SOLIS, JOSE Race/Sex: H/M Date of Birth: 03/31/1996 Booking Time: 12/16/2019 / 13:17:23 Charges: FUG FR JUSTICE - ARREST FOR EXTRADITION (F)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 12-18-2019
Last, First Name: ROGERS, WILLIAM Race/Sex: B/M Date of Birth: 08/12/1963 Booking Time: 12/16/2019 / 11:53:21 Charges: THEFT BY UNLAWFUL TAKING OVER $1500(F) (F3) THEFT BY SHOPLIFT-3RD/SUBS OFF-$200/LESS (F) (F4)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 12-18-2019
Last, First Name: WETZEL, NATHAN Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 11/22/2001 Booking Time: 12/16/2019 / 04:08:39 Charges: OPERATE MOTOR VEHICLE TO AVOID ARREST (F4)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 12-18-2019
Last, First Name: DAVIS, BRADY Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 03/01/1991 Booking Time: 12/15/2019 / 19:43:34 Charges: ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M) OPERATE MOTOR VEHICLE W/O LICENSE (I) FAIL TO YIELD TO VEHICLE (I) DRIVE DURING SUSPENSION/BEFORE REINSTATED (M3) POSSESS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA (I) ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M) CARRYING CONCEALED WEAPON (M1) FAIL TO APPEAR - CITATION -MISDEMEANOR (M) NO PROOF INSURANCE (M2) ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M) IMPROPER REGISTRATION (I) FAIL TO APPEAR MISD -BAIL/COND RELEASE (M2) NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY (M) SUSPENDED LICENSE, ELIGIBLE (M) RESISTING ARREST (M1) COUNTY COURT SENTENCE (S) NO VALID REGISTRATION (M3) ARRESTED ON OUTSIDE AGENCY WARRANT-MSD (M)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 12-18-2019
Last, First Name: REICHARD, ROBERT Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 12/31/1967 Booking Time: 12/15/2019 / 17:46:13 Charges:
View more mugshots here.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email