McCook Work Ethic Camp quarantined

Inmates at the Work Ethic Camp in McCook are being quarantined after an inmate and three staff members tested positive for COVID-19.

The inmate has been isolated and the staff members are self-isolating at home, according to a press release from the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services. Volunteer testing is available for all inmates.

“The good news is that we received negative test results for those inmates who wanted to be tested after the initial outbreak,” said Director Scott Frakes. “Limiting movement in the facilities during quarantine allows us to reduce transmission of the virus while we continue to evaluate who may be sick and where they are living.”

Last week, the Community Corrections Center-Lincoln was placed on quarantine after several inmates tested positive for COVID-19.

