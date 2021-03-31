Mayor taps stand-in Lincoln fire chief Engler to lead agency permanently

Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird on Wednesday named Dave Engler the permanent chief of Lincoln Fire and Rescue.

Engler became acting fire chief last fall, taking the helm from Micheal Despain, the former chief who retired then returned to lead the department on a contract basis while the city looked to resume a search for a permanent fire chief.

Despain served as acting chief beginning in May of last year but told the mayor he wished to step down at the end of November, a news release said.

Engler, who was promoted to battalion chief in 2018, was one of two finalists in the most recent fire chief search.

The 24-year firefighting veteran started at Lincoln Fire and Rescue as a firefighter-paramedic in 1996 and made fire captain in 2006. He holds a bachelor's degree in public administration from Doane University and a master's degree in negotiation and dispute resolution from Creighton University.

Engler was recently accepted into the 2021 Fire Service Executive Development Institute.

Gaylor Baird said she has had the opportunity to see Engler's integrity, expertise and intangible leadership skills in action the past few months and came away impressed by the respect she saw firefighters had for him.