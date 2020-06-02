Mayor says intent of curfew isn't to arrest protesters, but ensure safety

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird, who chose not to enact a curfew Tuesday night, said the purpose of two previous nights' curfews was not to arrest protesters, but instead to ensure public safety across the city.

The previous curfews followed weekend assemblies that started peacefully and then stretched into the night and ended in injuries, destruction of property and arrests.

Serious thought has gone into how the Lincoln Police Department and other law enforcement officers have been employed, Gaylor Baird said during a press conference Tuesday afternoon.

On Monday night LPD blocked off 10th Street to allow for a protest outside the County-City Building and to ensure protesters' safety, she said. Officers also blocked off Lincoln Mall to allow the thousands of protesters to march to the state Capitol even though the rally lasted past a 9 p.m. curfew.

The city's intent, she said, is to allow for peaceful demonstration, while maintaining safety.

Monday's protest ended peacefully around 10:30 p.m. after a state patrol trooper knelt with protesters on the steps of the state Capitol for nine minutes. The solemn moment marked the amount of time a Minneapolis police officer knelt on George Floyd's neck before the black man's death.