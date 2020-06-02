You are the owner of this article.
Mayor says intent of curfew isn't to arrest protesters, but ensure safety
Mayor says intent of curfew isn't to arrest protesters, but ensure safety

Protest, 6.1

Lincoln mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird (right) addresses protesters who sat in the intersection of S. 10th St. and Lincoln Mall in front of the County-City Building on Monday.

 FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR

Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird, who chose not to enact a curfew Tuesday night, said the purpose of two previous nights' curfews was not to arrest protesters, but instead to ensure public safety across the city. 

The previous curfews followed weekend assemblies that started peacefully and then stretched into the night and ended in injuries, destruction of property and arrests.

Serious thought has gone into how the Lincoln Police Department and other law enforcement officers have been employed, Gaylor Baird said during a press conference Tuesday afternoon.

On Monday night LPD blocked off 10th Street to allow for a protest outside the County-City Building and to ensure protesters' safety, she said. Officers also blocked off Lincoln Mall to allow the thousands of protesters to march to the state Capitol even though the rally lasted past a 9 p.m. curfew. 

The city's intent, she said, is to allow for peaceful demonstration, while maintaining safety. 

Monday's protest ended peacefully around 10:30 p.m. after a state patrol trooper knelt with protesters on the steps of the state Capitol for nine minutes. The solemn moment marked the amount of time a Minneapolis police officer knelt on George Floyd's neck before the black man's death.

Later, at least 30 people were arrested for violating the curfew. According to court records, Lincoln police arrested most of them, 27 people, after seeing a group throwing rocks at the Target at 333 N. 48th St.

In an affidavit for those arrests, Capt. Chris Peterson said people ran when officers arrived but were contacted shortly after the incident in close proximity to Target and arrested. One had a concealed weapon on him and another 4.7 grams of marijuana, Peterson said. 

Gaylor Baird admitted the protests are a challenge for the police department, which has a low number of officers per capita. The Lancaster County Sheriff's Office and Nebraska National Guard have assisted with the efforts.

"I think we're all looking forward to what comes next," she said regarding the duration of the protest, pointing to community conversations with law enforcement about how to improve.

In Omaha, which still had a curfew in place on Tuesday, the American Civil Liberties Union of Nebraska urged officials to reject extending the city’s current state of emergency unless Mayor Jean Stothert commits to ending a ban on groups of more than 25 people.

“The Constitution does not allow the government to suppress legitimate First Amendment conduct as a preventative measure,” Sipple said. “This citywide, 24-hour ban on assemblies of more than 25 people criminalizes lawful protest at a time when voices need to be heard and goes further than the First Amendment allows.”

