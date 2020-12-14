Mayor nominates two, including officer's widow, to Lincoln police oversight board

"We believe Carrie’s experience of being widowed and a single mother as a result of a homicide would help the (board) develop policies and practices to better serve victims of violent crimes," the union said in a statement.
Hodges-Bolkovac, a Dawes Middle School teacher and school athletic director, also has served on the Hold Cops Accountable initiative, known as TRACE (Trust, Respect, Accountability, Collaboration and Equity), working to improve police-community relations following the George Floyd protests over police brutality.
Hodges-Bolkovac was a finalist for Inspire 2020 Woman of the Year in part for her work as a long-standing advocate for youth and for her contributions to the annual Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Youth Rally and March.
Brinkman said she expects the City Council will have a public hearing and vote on the appointments Jan. 11.
Also on Monday, the council approved the reappointment of three members of the advisory board.
Cameya Ramirez-Rousseau, Roshan Pajnigar and Scott Hatfield were initially appointed by Chris Beutler's mayoral administration.
Herrera Funeral, 9.12
Lincoln Police Officer Mario Herrera's motorcycle-drawn hearse passes under the American flag held aloft by Lincoln Fire & Rescue Trucks 1 and 5 at O Street and Centennial Mall.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Watch now: Funeral procession for Mario Herrera
The motorcycle-drawn hearse carrying Officer Mario Herrera's remains is saluted by officers from other counties and states at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Saturday.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
The motorcycle-drawn hearse carrying the body of Mario Herrera arrives at Calvary Cemetery on Saturday.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
The funeral processional for Lincoln Police Officer Mario Herrera arrives at Calvary Cemetery for a private burial on Saturday.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
The Lincoln Police Department honor guard bugler plays Taps during the burial of fallen Officer Mario Herrera on Saturday at Calvary Cemetery.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
The Lincoln Police Department honor guard bugler plays Taps during the burial of fallen Officer Mario Herrera on Saturday.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Lincoln Police Department officers gather at Calvary Cemetery for Saturday's private burial service for investigator Mario Herrera.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
A rifle salute honors fallen Lincoln Police Investigator Mario Herrera at Calvary Cemetery on Saturday.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
A man places his hand on the police cruiser honoring fallen Officer Mario Herrera before he enters Pinnacle Bank Arena on Saturday.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Lincoln police officers gather at the burial site of fallen Officer Mario Herrera on Saturday at Calvary Cemetery.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
The Lincoln Police Department honor guard fires off a rifle salute during the burial of Officer Mario Herrera on Saturday at Calvary Cemetery.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
The motorcade carrying Mario Herrera is met by officers from other counties and states at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Saturday.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
A sheriff's deputy leaves his hat on the hood of his car during a funeral ceremony for fallen LPD officer Mario Herrera on Saturday.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Patrons watch the funeral services for Mario Herrera in the Railyard near Pinnacle Bank Arena on Saturday.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
A small shrine is set up for officer Mario Herrera near a Lincoln Police Department cruiser outside of Pinnacle Bank Arena, where the funeral for fallen officer Mario Herrera was held Saturday.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Officers salute the motorcade for fallen officer Mario Herrera on Saturday.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
A sheriffs deputy from Iowa wears black tape over his badge with No. 1205 in honor of fallen Lincoln Police Officer Mario Herrera, whose funeral was held Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Officers make their way inside Pinnacle Bank Arena after saluting the motorcade during a funeral ceremony for fallen Lincoln officer Mario Herrera on Saturday.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
The motorcade carrying fallen officer Mario Herrera is met by officers from other counties and states at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Saturday.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Lincoln police officers arrive at Pinnacle Bank Arena before the funeral ceremony for fallen LPD officer Mario Herrera.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Officers make their way inside Pinnacle Bank Arena for Mario Herrera's funereal service Saturday morning.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Members of the public watch Officer Mario Herrera's funeral service in the Railyard on Saturday.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
People pray while watching the funeral service for fallen LPD Officer Mario Herrera on Saturday.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Two officers wait on a bench before the funeral ceremony for fallen LPD Officer Mario Herrera on Saturday.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Officer's in formal dress make their way down a row of cop cars during a funeral ceremony for fallen LPD Officer Mario Herrera on Saturday.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
A UNL Police officer waits for the motorcade carrying LPD Officer Mario Herrera on Saturday.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
An officer walks to his position to salute the motorcade as it arrives at Pinnacle Bank Arena before Saturday's funeral for fallen officer Mario Herrera.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
An officer takes a photo in front of the Railyard during a funeral ceremony for fallen Lincoln officer Mario Herrera on Saturday.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
A sheriff's officer smokes a cigarette while waiting for the motorcade before Saturday's funeral ceremony for fallen LPD officer Mario Herrera.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Officers wait for the motorcade to arrive before a funeral ceremony for fallen LPD officer Mario Herrera on Saturday.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
The motorcycle-drawn hearse carrying the remains of Lincoln Police Investigator Mario Herrera is seen outside Pinnacle Bank Arena on Saturday.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
The motorcycle-drawn hearse carrying the remains of Lincoln Police Investigator Mario Herrera is seen outside Pinnacle Bank Arena on Saturday.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
The motorcycle-drawn hearse carrying the remains of Lincoln Police Investigator Mario Herrera is seen outside Pinnacle Bank Arena on Saturday.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
The funeral procession for Lincoln Police Investigator Mario Herrera is seen outside Pinnacle Bank Arena on Saturday.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
The funeral procession for Lincoln Police Investigator Mario Herrera is seen near Memorial Stadium on Saturday.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
People exit Pinnacle Bank Arena after the funeral for Lincoln Police Investigator Mario Herrera on Saturday.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
A man is seen with flags outside Pinnacle Bank Arena ahead of the funeral procession for Lincoln Police Investigator Mario Herrera on Saturday.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Spectators pay respects as the funeral procession for Lincoln Police Investigator Mario Herrera moves east on O Street on Saturday.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Lincoln firefighters stand at attention in front of Lincoln Fire and Rescue Truck 1 as the procession for Lincoln Police Department Officer Mario Herrera passes in front of them on Saturday at the intersection of Centennial Mall and O Street.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Lincoln Journal Star
Watch now: Funeral procession for Mario Herrera reaches cemetery
An American flag is slightly obscured by fog Saturday morning.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Watch now: Motorcade goes past Lincoln High for LPD officer's funeral
Robin Keralis holds an American flag as the funeral procession for Lincoln Police Investigator Mario Herrera passes.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Herrera funeral, 9.12
Barrett Nitz, 15, holds a flag as the funeral procession for Lincoln Police Investigator Mario Herrera passes.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Herrera funeral, 9.12
Joslyn Dvorak, 8, Dylan Dvorak, 6, Dana Dvorak and Jenna Dvorak gather for the funeral procession of Lincoln Police Investigator Mario Herrera on Saturday morning.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Spectators are out to pay respect as the funeral procession of Lincoln Police Investigator Mario Herrera passes through on Saturday morning.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Community members pay their respects as the funeral procession for Lincoln Police Investigator Mario Herrera passes.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Watch now: People pay tribute to Mario Herrera in front of arena
Lincoln Police cruisers are among the funeral procession of Lincoln Police Investigator Mario Herrera on Saturday.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Watch now: Processional arrives for LPD officer's funeral
Police motorcycles lead the funeral procession for Lincoln Police Investigator Mario Herrera on Saturday.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Police motorcycles lead the funeral procession of Lincoln Police Investigator Mario Herrera on Saturday.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Police cars line up ahead of the funeral procession for fallen Lincoln Police Investigator Mario Herrera on Saturday.
Alex Lantz
Officers line up along Pinnacle Arena Drive as they await the chance to salute fallen Lincoln Police Investigator Mario Herrera as his funeral procession drives by Saturday morning.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Officers line up along Pinnacle Arena Drive as they await the chance to salute fallen Lincoln officer Mario Herrera as his funeral procession drives by Saturday morning.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Reach the writer at 402-473-2657 or rjohnson@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSRileyJohnson.
