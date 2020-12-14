 Skip to main content
Mayor nominates two, including officer's widow, to Lincoln police oversight board
Mayor nominates two, including officer's widow, to Lincoln police oversight board

Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird has nominated the widow of Lincoln Police Officer Mario Herrera and a member of the Hold Cops Accountable initiative to fill the two new seats on her police oversight board. 

Carrie Herrera and Brittney Hodges-Bolkovac were both nominated Monday, Gaylor Baird's Chief of Staff Jennifer Brinkman said. 

Mario Herrera, a 23-year-veteran of the department, was shot and fatally wounded after a suspect police were trying to arrest in connection with a murder investigation opened fired on officers Aug. 26. Herrera, 50, succumbed to his wounds Sept. 7.

The Lincoln City Council last month approved Gaylor Baird's expansion of the advisory board from seven to nine members.

Carrie Herrera

Carrie Herrera
Before the expansion vote, some critics worried the mayor would seek to pack the board with members who were anti-police. But a mayoral aide told the council the mayor wanted to increase the board's diversity. 

The police advisory board meets quarterly and oversees police policies, the police department's general performance and investigates individual complaints about officer interactions.

Lincoln Police Union representatives called on the mayor to nominate Carrie Herrera for a seat on the board, saying she would provide a critical, victim-centered perspective to the board and would bring an informed, meaningful and passionate voice to its deliberations.

"We believe Carrie’s experience of being widowed and a single mother as a result of a homicide would help the (board) develop policies and practices to better serve victims of violent crimes," the union said in a statement.

Brittney Hodges-Bolkovac

Brittney Hodges-Bolkovac

Hodges-Bolkovac, a Dawes Middle School teacher and school athletic director, also has served on the Hold Cops Accountable initiative, known as TRACE (Trust, Respect, Accountability, Collaboration and Equity), working to improve police-community relations following the George Floyd protests over police brutality. 

Hodges-Bolkovac was a finalist for Inspire 2020 Woman of the Year in part for her work as a long-standing advocate for youth and for her contributions to the annual Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Youth Rally and March.

Brinkman said she expects the City Council will have a public hearing and vote on the appointments Jan. 11. 

Also on Monday, the council approved the reappointment of three members of the advisory board. 

Cameya Ramirez-Rousseau, Roshan Pajnigar and Scott Hatfield were initially appointed by Chris Beutler's mayoral administration. 

