Mayor nominates two, including officer's widow, to Lincoln police oversight board

Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird has nominated the widow of Lincoln Police Officer Mario Herrera and a member of the Hold Cops Accountable initiative to fill the two new seats on her police oversight board.

Carrie Herrera and Brittney Hodges-Bolkovac were both nominated Monday, Gaylor Baird's Chief of Staff Jennifer Brinkman said.

Mario Herrera, a 23-year-veteran of the department, was shot and fatally wounded after a suspect police were trying to arrest in connection with a murder investigation opened fired on officers Aug. 26. Herrera, 50, succumbed to his wounds Sept. 7.

The Lincoln City Council last month approved Gaylor Baird's expansion of the advisory board from seven to nine members.

Before the expansion vote, some critics worried the mayor would seek to pack the board with members who were anti-police. But a mayoral aide told the council the mayor wanted to increase the board's diversity.

The police advisory board meets quarterly and oversees police policies, the police department's general performance and investigates individual complaints about officer interactions.

