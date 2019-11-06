Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird on Wednesday warned gun owners to keep unattended firearms out of vehicles despite a new city ordinance which allows it.
The mayor announced she has signed a new ordinance requiring guns left in vehicles be out of sight and the car doors locked.
City Councilman Roy Christensen had initially proposed a measure that would have required unattended guns in vehicles to be locked in a glove box, trunk or secure case.
But he amended the ordinance over concerns about how hunting rifles could be transported or how the ordinance could apply to pickups.
The change required only that guns left in vehicles be hidden and doors locked.
It passed on unanimously 6-0 on Oct. 28. But Gaylor Baird said she waited until Wednesday, the last day, to sign it into law.
"An unattended firearm left inside a motor vehicle is a risk to the safety of every person in Lincoln," the mayor said. "While I supported the original ordinance, after careful deliberation, I have decided to sign the amended one as an incremental step forward."
She believes this ordinance gives police a means to detect if a gun was stored illegally in a car.
The city had previously banned the practice of storing guns in vehicles for longer than 24 hours, but police and prosecutors said it was difficult to detect and never enforced.
Gaylor Baird said the police department's tracking of gun thefts will help determine if these policy and others are working.
It was the second gun ordinance passed by the new council.
Council Chair Jane Raybould's ordinance requiring gun thefts be reported within 48 hours of discovery also passed on a unanimous vote in September.
Also at the Wednesday news conference, the mayor announced the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office has free gun locks to give to people who register for a firearm purchase permit or anyone who asks for one.
This is a developing story. Stay with Journalstar.com for updates.