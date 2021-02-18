Mayor asks for public input on search for new Lincoln police chief

Lincoln residents can weigh in on what qualities they would like in the city's next police chief, Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird said Thursday announcing a new public engagement effort.

People interested in the process can suggest interview questions for the hiring process and participate in virtual community forums and focus groups about the next leader of the state's third-largest police department, the mayor said.

“My priority throughout this process is to listen,” Gaylor Baird said during a news conference.

The mayor has planned this public engagement along with efforts to solicit feedback from police officers, commanders and community stakeholders before beginning the candidate search.

Former Chief Jeff Bliemeister, who was installed by Mayor Chris Beutler in 2016, resigned in January to begin a job at Bryan Health, and Assistant Chief Brian Jackson has become the acting chief in his stead.

The city created an online survey to aid the search, and residents can find it online at Lincoln.ne.gov/PoliceChiefSearch or take it by phone at 402-441-1877 during normal business hours.