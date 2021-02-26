Mayor announces police chief search committee

Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird announced Friday the members of a committee to assist her in the search for the next Lincoln police chief.
They are:
* Bob Caldwell, executive vice president and chief administrative officer of NEBCO Inc.
* Tracy Corr, chairperson of the Mayor's Neighborhood Roundtable.
* Marty Fehringer, former Lincoln Police Department captain and assistant chief of University Police.
* Romeo Guerra, executive director of El Centro de las Americas.
* The Rev. John Leonard Harris, founder and president of Encouragement Unlimited Inc.
* Dr. Ed Mlinek, emergency medicine specialist at Bryan Health.
* Genelle Moore, former LPD captain and human resources specialist at Lincoln Public Schools.
* Phil Tegeler, former executive director at The Bridge Behavioral Health.
* Colette Yellow Robe, academic retention specialist at UNL.
“I’m grateful to these community members for their commitment to assisting in the selection process for the next leader of the Lincoln Police Department,” Gaylor Baird said in a news release. “I look forward to their input and advice when we are ready to narrow the candidate pool to a group of finalists.”
Additional staff assistance will be provided to the committee by the mayor's Chief of Staff Jennifer Brinkman, City Attorney Yohance Christie and Doug McDaniel, director of the city-county human resources department.
The mayor recently announced a four-week public engagement process that includes a short online survey at lincoln.ne.gov/PoliceChiefSearch, as well as virtual listening sessions and focus groups.
Focus group meetings have been scheduled for the business and education sectors and faith communities. Additional focus group meetings for neighborhoods, youth and LPD partner organizations will be confirmed in the coming weeks.
As part of the engagement effort, Gaylor Baird is also meeting with LPD staff, as well as 911 emergency communications employees, about their priorities for a new police chief. Following the monthlong period of public engagement, a description for the position will be released.
Former Police Chief Jeff Bliemeister resigned in January to take a position at Bryan Health. Brian Jackson is serving as acting police chief.
