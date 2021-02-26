Mayor announces police chief search committee

Additional staff assistance will be provided to the committee by the mayor's Chief of Staff Jennifer Brinkman, City Attorney Yohance Christie and Doug McDaniel, director of the city-county human resources department.

The mayor recently announced a four-week public engagement process that includes a short online survey at lincoln.ne.gov/PoliceChiefSearch, as well as virtual listening sessions and focus groups.

Focus group meetings have been scheduled for the business and education sectors and faith communities. Additional focus group meetings for neighborhoods, youth and LPD partner organizations will be confirmed in the coming weeks.

As part of the engagement effort, Gaylor Baird is also meeting with LPD staff, as well as 911 emergency communications employees, about their priorities for a new police chief. Following the monthlong period of public engagement, a description for the position will be released.

Former Police Chief Jeff Bliemeister resigned in January to take a position at Bryan Health. Brian Jackson is serving as acting police chief.

