Masked men flashed handguns, demanded cash in Halloween robbery in Lincoln, police say

Two masked men who might have easily been mistaken for trick-or-treaters instead committed a walk-up robbery in northwest Lincoln on Halloween night, according to police.

The men, clad in Halloween masks, approached two residents — a 21-year-old woman and a 21-year-old man — who were sitting around a fire pit near Northwest Seventh Street and West Belmont Avenue at around 9:20 p.m. Monday, Lincoln Police Sgt. Chris Vollmer said.

Instead of seeking candy, the two men brandished handguns and demanded the residents turn over belongings, Vollmer said.

The 21-year-old man handed over his wallet, with around $100 in cash inside, before the men fled the area on foot.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.