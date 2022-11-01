 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Masked men flashed handguns, demanded cash in Halloween robbery in Lincoln, police say

Two masked men who might have easily been mistaken for trick-or-treaters instead committed a walk-up robbery in northwest Lincoln on Halloween night, according to police.

The men, clad in Halloween masks, approached two residents — a 21-year-old woman and a 21-year-old man — who were sitting around a fire pit near Northwest Seventh Street and West Belmont Avenue at around 9:20 p.m. Monday, Lincoln Police Sgt. Chris Vollmer said.

Instead of seeking candy, the two men brandished handguns and demanded the residents turn over belongings, Vollmer said.

The 21-year-old man handed over his wallet, with around $100 in cash inside, before the men fled the area on foot.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Breaking news reporter

A Kansas City, Missouri, native, Andrew Wegley joined the Journal Star as breaking news reporter after graduating from Northwest Missouri State University in May 2021.

