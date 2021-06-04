Martinez family meets with Hawaii police about missing UNL student

The family of Samuel Martinez — the University of Nebraska-Lincoln student who went missing in Hawaii on May 12 — traveled to Kauai to join on-ground search parties for the microbiology student in an effort now led largely by volunteers.

His parents and two brothers flew to the island Thursday, according to Samuel's father, Ted Martinez, as the search for the 23-year-old nears its second week.

“We wish to thank our friends and family here stateside that have stood by our family and helped start the search efforts,” Ted Martinez said in a message to the Journal Star.

Kauai police met with Martinez family members Friday and provided them with the details of the search efforts to date.

Kauai Search and Rescue, along with its associates, continue to search for Martinez but the active search ended Thursday, a Kauai police spokeswoman said.

It’s been more than three weeks since anyone has heard from Samuel Martinez, who disappeared after flying to Kauai on May 12 with the intention of hiking and camping for two weeks. Ted Martinez said his son’s last contact with the family came the day he landed on the island.