Martinez family meets with Hawaii police about missing UNL student
The family of Samuel Martinez — the University of Nebraska-Lincoln student who went missing in Hawaii on May 12 — traveled to Kauai to join on-ground search parties for the microbiology student in an effort now led largely by volunteers.

His parents and two brothers flew to the island Thursday, according to Samuel's father, Ted Martinez, as the search for the 23-year-old nears its second week. 

“We wish to thank our friends and family here stateside that have stood by our family and helped start the search efforts,” Ted Martinez said in a message to the Journal Star. 

Aerial search called off for UNL student missing in Hawaii; ground effort continues

Kauai police met with Martinez family members Friday and provided them with the details of the search efforts to date.

Kauai Search and Rescue, along with its associates, continue to search for Martinez but the active search ended Thursday, a Kauai police spokeswoman said.

It’s been more than three weeks since anyone has heard from Samuel Martinez, who disappeared after flying to Kauai on May 12 with the intention of hiking and camping for two weeks. Ted Martinez said his son’s last contact with the family came the day he landed on the island.

Samuel Martinez was reported missing to the Lincoln Police Department on May 27 after he missed his May 25 flight home. 

Ted Martinez said he had hoped his son’s lack of contact with the family during the weeks in between his arrival on the island and the missing person report were the result of bad connection or a broken phone.

Extensive air and ground search efforts involving volunteers and five Kauai-based agencies began Sunday, largely focusing on Waimea and Koke'e state parks, according to the Kauai Police Department.

University of Nebraska-Lincoln senior reported missing in Hawaii

Searchers in a helicopter checked inaccessible western and northern regions of the island, according to the department, but the aerial search was called off Monday. 

Investigators on the island say the last ping from Samuel Martinez's phone came at about 8:20 p.m. May 12 near the state parks where search efforts have been conducted. Videos saved on his Snapchat at about 1 a.m. May 13 account show what appears to be the missing student’s campsite, Ted Martinez said.

Watch Now: Parents of missing Lincoln woman, LPD plead for public's help in investigation

