Martell woman ID'd as person killed in crash on U.S. 77 south of Lincoln, sheriff's office says

A Martell woman died and a Lincoln woman was injured in a two-vehicle collision on U.S. 77 north of Roca Road, the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office said.
Deputies were called out to the crash at about 7:45 a.m. Wednesday and determined that a northbound Ford F150 pickup driven by Jamie Bauman, 39, of Martell had lost control, crossed the median and struck a southbound Hyundai Santa Fe SUV head-on.
Bauman was pronounced dead at the scene, Sgt. Tommy Trotter said in a news release. She was not wearing a seat belt.
The driver of the southbound vehicle, Cassidy Clement, 25, of Lincoln, was taken by ambulance to Bryan West Campus. Her injuries were considered serious but not life-threatening, Trotter said.
The highway south of Lincoln was ice- and snow-covered at the time of the crash.
"It certainly does appear weather was a factor," Sheriff Terry Wagner said. A medical helicopter was called but could not fly because of the conditions.
He said there was another crash in the same area as drivers tried to avoid the initial crash.
About a half-inch of snow was reported by 9 a.m.
In Lincoln, police said between 5:30 a.m. and 9 a.m. Wednesday, as light snow fell, the city had 23 accidents, compared with 30 all day Tuesday.
Wrecks were reported at 700 Rose St., at the Waverly exit on Interstate 80, and on West South Street and West Furrer Avenue. Another collision was reported at 23905 S. 68th St., near Norris schools.
One lane of westbound Interstate 80 was closed at 11 a.m. because of a crash on the Platte River Bridge.
The city of Lincoln said in a news release that 20 crews were treating arterial streets, but that drivers should be alert for slick spots.
A chance of snow extends through the noon hour, with skies expected to clear in the afternoon.