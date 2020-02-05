Martell woman ID'd as person killed in crash on U.S. 77 south of Lincoln, sheriff's office says

A Martell woman died and a Lincoln woman was injured in a two-vehicle collision on U.S. 77 north of Roca Road, the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies were called out to the crash at about 7:45 a.m. Wednesday and determined that a northbound Ford F150 pickup driven by Jamie Bauman, 39, of Martell had lost control, crossed the median and struck a southbound Hyundai Santa Fe SUV head-on.

Bauman was pronounced dead at the scene, Sgt. Tommy Trotter said in a news release. She was not wearing a seat belt.

The driver of the southbound vehicle, Cassidy Clement, 25, of Lincoln, was taken by ambulance to Bryan West Campus. Her injuries were considered serious but not life-threatening, Trotter said.

The highway south of Lincoln was ice- and snow-covered at the time of the crash.

"It certainly does appear weather was a factor," Sheriff Terry Wagner said. A medical helicopter was called but could not fly because of the conditions.

He said there was another crash in the same area as drivers tried to avoid the initial crash.

About a half-inch of snow was reported by 9 a.m.

