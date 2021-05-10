Mario Herrera's son is on his way to becoming a Lincoln police officer

When he was growing up, Carlos Herrera remembers watching his dad get ready for work.
"I always thought it was really cool to wear that uniform," said Herrera, who is the son of Mario Herrera, a longtime Lincoln police officer who was killed in the line of duty last year.
Carlos Herrera is now following in his father's footsteps, working through the police academy and on track to graduate and become an officer next month.
"I’ve actually always wanted to be a police officer," Herrera said. "Just growing up and seeing my dad and my uncle working at the Lincoln Police Department, it was always an interest to me, and getting to hear their stories and their experiences has always played a huge role in my life.”
He attended the University of Nebraska-Lincoln for a short time before joining the U.S. Marine Corps. He said a lot of his fellow Marines also went into law enforcement when they left the service.
The city recorded the interview it conducted with Carlos and the Herrera family and provided it to the media with a request they not be contacted.
Herrera said he considered a career in health care briefly, but "it just wasn't for me."
As for law enforcement, it wasn't a foregone conclusion that he would join the force in Lincoln. Herrera said he considered the Nebraska State Patrol because its recruitment period was open at about the same time as LPD's, but "Lincoln responded first," and the rest is history.
He said going through the academy has helped with the grieving process over the death of his father, who was shot Aug. 26 while police were serving a warrant at a house near 33rd and Vine streets. He died Sept. 7, becoming the first LPD officer in more than half a century to be killed in the line of duty.
"I guess my dad just helps motivate me and keeps me going even when stuff gets rough," Herrera said.
Lincoln City Council changes rule so families of fallen police, firefighters can collect pension and workers' comp
Another thing that motivates him is having the support of his family.
"My entire family has been supportive," he said, including his fiancée, Tasha Bredvick.
Carrie Herrera, Carlos' mom, said the outpouring of support from the community for her husband while he was in the hospital and after he died was incredible, and she heard so many stories from people about how Mario Herrera had helped them.
"You know he's a good guy, but you didn't know all the little things he did for people," Carrie Herrera said.
"If Carlos can follow in those footsteps, it's a pretty good deal," she said.
Carlos, for his part, said he just wants to be able to help people.
"I guess my biggest goal is to go out and help people every day, just be a positive impact on somebody's life as much as I can," he said.
Photos, videos: Police, public pay respects to fallen officer Herrera
Herrera Funeral, 9.12
Watch now: Funeral procession for Mario Herrera
Watch now: Funeral procession for Mario Herrera reaches cemetery
Watch now: Motorcade goes past Lincoln High for LPD officer's funeral
Watch now: People pay tribute to Mario Herrera in front of arena
Watch now: Processional arrives for LPD officer's funeral
