Mario Herrera's son is on his way to becoming a Lincoln police officer

When he was growing up, Carlos Herrera remembers watching his dad get ready for work.

"I always thought it was really cool to wear that uniform," said Herrera, who is the son of Mario Herrera, a longtime Lincoln police officer who was killed in the line of duty last year.

Carlos Herrera is now following in his father's footsteps, working through the police academy and on track to graduate and become an officer next month.

"I’ve actually always wanted to be a police officer," Herrera said. "Just growing up and seeing my dad and my uncle working at the Lincoln Police Department, it was always an interest to me, and getting to hear their stories and their experiences has always played a huge role in my life.”

He attended the University of Nebraska-Lincoln for a short time before joining the U.S. Marine Corps. He said a lot of his fellow Marines also went into law enforcement when they left the service.

The city recorded the interview it conducted with Carlos and the Herrera family and provided it to the media with a request they not be contacted.

Herrera said he considered a career in health care briefly, but "it just wasn't for me."