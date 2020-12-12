Mario Herrera's family has home mortgage paid by national foundation

The family of Lincoln Police Department Investigator Mario Herrera, who was killed in the line of duty earlier this year, received a gift from a national organization this weekend.
The Tunnel to Towers Foundation, which strives to honor and support first responders, veterans and their families, announced Saturday that it had completely paid off the Herrera family's mortgage through its Fallen First Responder Home Program.
"In this time of so much pain and uncertainty of life without Mario, knowing we will be secure in our home is more than words can describe," said Herrera's widow, Carrie. "It is an uplifting feeling that is brought on by others’ kindness, and that is an amazing feeling."
Herrera, 50, was killed Sept. 7, two weeks after he was shot while attempting to serve an arrest warrant at a Lincoln home. He is survived by Carrie and their four children, Carlos, Olivia, Celia, and Adelina.
Herrera began his law enforcement career with the Nebraska State Patrol in 1995, and joined the Lincoln Police Department two years later, starting as an officer and later becoming an investigator. He also served in the U.S. Army and in the Army Reserves.
“Our country is full of heroes like Investigator Herrera, men and women who spend decades putting their lives on the line to protect everyday Americans,” said Frank Siller, CEO of Tunnel to Towers. "It means the world to us to be able to give this gift to Carrie and her children ahead of the holidays."
The Tunnel to Towers Foundation was formed to honor New York Firefighter Stephen Siller, who died in the 9/11 terror attacks. The organization has spent more than $250 million helping first responders and their families.
