Mario Herrera's family has home mortgage paid by national foundation

The family of Lincoln Police Department Investigator Mario Herrera, who was killed in the line of duty earlier this year, received a gift from a national organization this weekend.

The Tunnel to Towers Foundation, which strives to honor and support first responders, veterans and their families, announced Saturday that it had completely paid off the Herrera family's mortgage through its Fallen First Responder Home Program.

"In this time of so much pain and uncertainty of life without Mario, knowing we will be secure in our home is more than words can describe," said Herrera's widow, Carrie. "It is an uplifting feeling that is brought on by others’ kindness, and that is an amazing feeling."

Herrera, 50, was killed Sept. 7, two weeks after he was shot while attempting to serve an arrest warrant at a Lincoln home. He is survived by Carrie and their four children, Carlos, Olivia, Celia, and Adelina.

Herrera began his law enforcement career with the Nebraska State Patrol in 1995, and joined the Lincoln Police Department two years later, starting as an officer and later becoming an investigator. He also served in the U.S. Army and in the Army Reserves.