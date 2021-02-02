Man's widow sues semi driver who struck him in I-80 crash near Lincoln

A year after her husband's death in a crash on Interstate 80, a Hastings woman has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the semi driver who struck him and the trucking company for which he worked.

Tanner Bramman, 25, died when a semi driven by 49-year-old Brad Moss of Aurora lost control, jackknifed and violently crashed into Bramman, Amber Bramman's attorney, Christopher Welsh, wrote in the lawsuit against Moss and XPO Logistics Freight Inc.

In the case filed last month in Lancaster County District Court, Welsh said Bramman had been driving a semi east on Interstate 80 on Jan. 23, 2020, but pulled over to the median and stopped near the Northwest 48th Street exit because of the weather conditions.

The Lancaster County Sheriff's Office believes Bramman had gotten outside of his truck before Moss' truck jackknifed. Bramman was pinned under Moss' truck and died at the scene.

Welsh is alleging that the crash was a result of Moss' negligence and that XPO was negligent for hiring him.

Bramman had two children, and his wife was pregnant with a third when he died.

