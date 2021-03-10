 Skip to main content
Man with loaded rifle arrested after running from police in south Lincoln, police say
Man with loaded rifle arrested after running from police in south Lincoln, police say

Police say they arrested a 26-year-old Lincoln man Tuesday night after they found him passed out in a pickup and he took off running through a neighborhood with a loaded AR-15 rifle. 

Seth Schwaninger

It happened in the 2700 block of Royal Court, just south of 27th and Van Dorn streets at about 11:30 p.m. 

Officer Luke Bonkiewicz said police were called to check on a man passed out in a 2019 Dodge Ram pickup and knocked repeatedly on the window to wake the man up, identified themselves as officers and told him to turn off the truck. 

Bonkiewicz said the man, later identified as Seth Schwaninger, instead sped off. Police didn't chase him, but heard the pickup crashing nearby and found it disabled and Schwaninger running from it with the rifle. 

Bonkiewicz called it a "pretty dangerous, pretty scary situation."

While officers chased Schwaninger on foot, he threw down the rifle, police say. They took him into custody at gunpoint near 28th and Eastgate streets, recovering a Springfield .223 rifle and finding $780 cash, $580 in counterfeit cash and 8.2 grams of suspected methamphetamine on him.

No shots were fired in the brief chase. 

Schwaninger was taken to jail on suspicion of fleeing to avoid arrest, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, possession of meth with intent to deliver and money and a gun while violating drug laws.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSpilger

