Man with loaded pistol told Nebraska airport security he forgot he had it with him, TSA says

Transportation Security Administration personnel seized an Ogallala man's loaded pistol Tuesday after discovering it with a security checkpoint X-ray machine at the Central Nebraska Regional Airport in Grand Island, an agency spokeswoman said.

TSA agents notified Grand Island police, confiscated the gun, detained the man then let him catch his flight, "minus the gun," TSA spokeswoman Lisa Farbstein said in a news release.

The 9-mm handgun was holding 17 bullets, including a chambered round, and the traveler told law enforcement he forgot he still had the pistol with him, she said.

Last week, TSA agents at Eppley Airfield in Omaha confiscated a loaded 9-mm handgun in the carry-on of a Crete man at a security checkpoint there.

Air travelers in the U.S. can fly with firearms only if they are properly packaged and declared, according to the TSA.

They must be unloaded, stored in a hard-sided case, locked and packed separately from ammunition.

Anyone who bring firearms to the checkpoint is subject to possible criminal charges from law enforcement, the spokeswoman said. Not even conceal-carry firearm permit holders are allowed to bring guns onto airplanes in their carry-on bags.

