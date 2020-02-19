You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Man with loaded pistol told Nebraska airport security he forgot he had it with him, TSA says
View Comments
editor's pick topical

Man with loaded pistol told Nebraska airport security he forgot he had it with him, TSA says

{{featured_button_text}}
Gun

This gun was found at the Central Nebraska Regional Airport.

 TSA

Transportation Security Administration personnel seized an Ogallala man's loaded pistol Tuesday after discovering it with a security checkpoint X-ray machine at the Central Nebraska Regional Airport in Grand Island, an agency spokeswoman said.

TSA agents notified Grand Island police, confiscated the gun, detained the man then let him catch his flight, "minus the gun," TSA spokeswoman Lisa Farbstein said in a news release. 

The 9-mm handgun was holding 17 bullets, including a chambered round, and the traveler told law enforcement he forgot he still had the pistol with him, she said.

Last week, TSA agents at Eppley Airfield in Omaha confiscated a loaded 9-mm handgun in the carry-on of a Crete man at a security checkpoint there.

TSA officials confiscate loaded handgun at Eppley Airfield

Air travelers in the U.S. can fly with firearms only if they are properly packaged and declared, according to the TSA. 

They must be unloaded, stored in a hard-sided case, locked and packed separately from ammunition.

Anyone who bring firearms to the checkpoint is subject to possible criminal charges from law enforcement, the spokeswoman said. Not even conceal-carry firearm permit holders are allowed to bring guns onto airplanes in their carry-on bags.

No pardon for Starkweather accomplice who sought to clear her name
36-year-old man busted for drugs after he returned for meth he’d left behind, Lincoln police say

Reach the writer at 402-473-2657 or rjohnson@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSRileyJohnson.

View Comments
1
0
1
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News