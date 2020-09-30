 Skip to main content
Man with knife jabbed at woman as she left central Lincoln apartment, police say
Police arrested a 28-year-old man they say jabbed a knife at a 22-year-old woman leaving her central Lincoln apartment Tuesday afternoon, a department spokeswoman said.

Around 1 p.m., the woman encountered the man, who was yelling threatening statements and making stabbing motions, outside the building at 20th and G streets and feared for her life, Officer Erin Spilker said. 

Andrew Spaulding

She ran from the apartment and called 911. 

Police searched the area and found a man matching the suspect description the woman provided, Spilker said. 

Officers identified that man as Andrew Spaulding and discovered a knife with a four-inch blade in his waistband, she said. 

The victim later confirmed Spaulding as the suspect. 

He was taken to jail on suspicion of terroristic threats and carrying a concealed weapon. 

