Man with gun takes tobacco products from Lincoln Casey's; suspect at large
A quick-thinking clerk thwarted an armed robber early Monday morning.

A 49-year-old male clerk told police that a man wearing a ski mask entered the Casey's General Store at 900 South St. around 2 a.m. Monday, pointed a black handgun at him and demanded money.

The clerk backed away from the counter and locked himself in a room.

The robber, unable to get access to the cash register, rummaged through the store and wound up stealing about $13 worth of tobacco products, said Ofc. Erin Spilker.

When police officers arrived, they initially detained someone, but it turned out the person had been outside the store when the robbery occurred and was a potential witness.

Spilker said there were actually several people outside when the robber entered and he even acknowledged them, a move she called "pretty brazen."

The suspect was described as 5-foot-5 to 5-foot-7 inches tall with a skinny build. He was wearing a grey sweatshirt underneath a tan Carhartt-style coat, red jogging pants with white stripes down the side and black shoes. He also was carrying a black backpack.

Spilker said police are waiting to examine video from the store, and they are asking anyone who may have details about the robbery to call police.

