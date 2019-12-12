Man who was stabbed by best friend awarded $400K judgment

In a third-floor Lincoln courtroom in late November, an Indiana man described how he awoke one night in 2014 to his best friend stabbing him in the stomach with a large kitchen knife.

Lancaster County District Judge John Colborn already had found Wayne Miller, who went to prison for the assault, liable for Travis Wood's injuries. At a bench trial Nov. 25, the only issue left to decide was how much in damages to award.

Wood asked for -- and was awarded -- a $400,000 judgment against Miller, in an order this week.

But first, at the trial, Wood took the stand to tell the judge how it started with him visiting the good friend he'd met in the U.S. Army and ended with him in critical condition at the hospital.

"Have you ever figured out why he stabbed you?" Wood's attorney, Matt Aerni, asked him.

Wood answered no. He said he thinks it was an accident due to mental instability, but said he's not a doctor.

In 2015, Miller was sent to prison on a three- to six-year sentence for second-degree assault for what happened. He was discharged from parole last year.