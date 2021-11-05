 Skip to main content
Man who walked away from Community Corrections Center-Lincoln arrested
A man who did not return to Lincoln's low-security Community Corrections Center after his scheduled work assignment Wednesday was found and arrested a day later, according to the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services.

Michael Fitzgerald was less than six months away from his tentative release date after serving more than 10 years on two Wayne County burglary charges.

Michael Fitzgerald

Fitzgerald

Fitzgerald, who was sentenced to 16 to 22 years in 2010 and due out in April 2022, didn't show up for his work assignment or return from it on Wednesday, according to a department news release.

The 46-year-old was picked up by members of the Lincoln Police Department early Thursday.

Those incarcerated at the low-level corrections facility are allowed to participate in work opportunities and attend school and religious services with prior approval and without direct supervision.

