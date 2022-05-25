Man who shot Lincoln officer sentenced to 70 years to life in prison for murder

Felipe Vazquez, the 19-year-old who fired the shot that killed Lincoln Police Investigator Mario Herrera in August 2020 during an attempt to escape as officers closed in to arrest him, has been sentenced to 70 years to life in prison for first-degree murder.

Lancaster County District Judge Andrew Jacobsen gave him another 64 to 96 years for attempted assault on a second officer, escape and four gun charges.

In March, a jury in Columbus, where the trial was moved due to pretrial publicity, heard Herrera's pained screams, captured on an audio recorder in the investigator's pocket, of the moment he was wounded.

The screams followed the sound of glass breaking from a bedroom window, then gunfire.

On Aug. 26, 2020, Vazquez had been holed up inside his brother's bedroom trying to evade his arrest with police on the other side of his locked door inside his father's house at 33rd and Vine streets.

Lancaster County Attorney Pat Condon said Herrera did what he was trained to do. Hearing the crashing noise of Vazquez's escape attempt, the officer, who went there to help translate, came out from behind a tree to try to arrest him.

"He's also drawing Mr. Vazquez's fire," Condon said.

He argued in the 20 to 25 minutes holed up in the house, Vazquez had time to think the whole thing out, showing premeditation necessary for first-degree murder.

"He's not trying to scare the officers. He's trying to kill the officers that are trying to stop him from leaving," Condon said.

Vazquez's first shot was the one that tore through Herrera's liver. Then there was a pause and a second boom from the stolen .45-caliber handgun.

On the stand, Vazquez said he remembered firing twice — police found three .45 casings. He said the plan was to aim at the tree to cause officers to take cover, allowing him and his friend, Orion Ross, to get away.

His attorney, Nancy Peterson, argued it was manslaughter, that Vazquez hadn't intended to kill anyone when he fired three shots after breaking out the window and jumping out to run away.

She said all Vazquez wanted to do was get away.

If he had planned to have a shootout with police, she argued, why would he leave an extra magazine for the gun behind? And why didn't he shoot at an officer blocking off Vine Street a block away?

Peterson asked the jury to find Vazquez guilty of manslaughter for Herrera's killing and not guilty of attempted assault on Officer Cole Jennings, who ended up with bruising on his legs.

Prosecutors believe Vazquez shot at Jennings' feet, causing debris to hit him, before Jennings returned fire, shooting four times but missing Vazquez as he ran away.

Condon said Vazquez wasn't shooting in the air or at a van or a tree.

"Felipe Vazquez was shooting at the officer who was going to stop him," he said. "That was his intention. To not get caught and to shoot ... whichever police officer he needed to."

