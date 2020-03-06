You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Man who police say fled traffic stops is snared when Lincoln officers pose as potential customers online
View Comments
editor's pick

Man who police say fled traffic stops is snared when Lincoln officers pose as potential customers online

{{featured_button_text}}

Lincoln police say they arrested a 39-year-old man after he allegedly agreed to meet them under the guise they were interested in buying antiques he’d posted for sale online that had been stolen from a storage locker in Eagle.

Officer Luke Bonkiewicz said police had been searching for Joey Applegarth Jr. this week for fleeing police a number of times when they tried to stop him. He said they positively identified him as the driver of a Chrysler LHS that fled a traffic stop at 5:15 p.m. Wednesday and again at 6 p.m.

In the last, Applegarth allegedly drove over a curb and across the lawn of an apartment complex in the 3300 block of Portia Street to get away.

Bonkiewicz said they caught up with Applegarth later that night at about 8:30 in the 400 block of North 84th Street after posing as customers interested in buying an antique clock and kitchenware that he had posted on Facebook Marketplace.

He said the Cass County Sheriff’s Office had developed Applegarth as a person of interest in a Nov. 4 burglary of $20,000 worth of items from a storage unit at Eagle. He hasn’t yet been charged in that case.

Police say they caught parole absconder after he ran through Lincoln hotel to try to get away
Police ticket NU point guard Cam Mack for rear-end crash

Today's jail mugshots

Applegarth

Applegarth

 Courtesy photo

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSpilger

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News