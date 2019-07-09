A patient at the Lincoln Regional Center scaled a barbed wire fence at the psychiatric hospital Monday and was on the run for three hours before a citizen pointed police to his whereabouts, a police department spokeswoman said.
Pavel Mark Kislyak, 44, escaped the center just after 5:30 p.m., Lincoln Police Officer Angela Sands said.
Nebraska State Patrol troopers, a State Patrol helicopter, Lancaster County sheriff's deputies, Lincoln police officers and several police dogs combed the areas surrounding the center, 801 W. Prospector Place, Sands said.
Agencies publicized his escape, and at 9:48 p.m., a passerby called 911 after seeing a man in all blue she believed was the escapee walking near First Street and Old Cheney Road.
Officers found Kislyak near U.S. 77 and Warlick Boulevard, she said.
Police took him into custody without incident.
He was unarmed, and police returned him to the center.
Court records show Kislyak was committed to the regional center to restore his competency to stand trial in a terroristic threats and felony assault case.
In that case, he had threatened to stab someone in Lincoln while holding a knife in March, according to a police report.
Officers had to use a Taser to subdue him, and while he was at a hospital being evaluated, he kicked a nurse in the arm, police said in an affidavit to arrest him.