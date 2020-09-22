Man who died after being struck in a Lincoln hit-and-run identified

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Police have identified the 41-year-old Lincoln man who died after being struck by an SUV in a hit-and-run Monday night in Belmont as Victor Melendez II.

Officer Erin Spilker said at around 10:30 p.m., police were called out about an injured pedestrian, whom they found lying on the ground at 12th and Belmont streets.

She said a witness told police the vehicle that had struck the man was in the area of 12th Street and Garber Avenue and leaving the scene.

Spilker said a bystander started CPR as the officers searched for the person responsible. When Lincoln Fire & Rescue arrived, they took over life-saving measures and took him by ambulance to a Lincoln hospital, where he later died.

"Officers have verified that the victim was struck by a vehicle and the vehicle responsible fled the scene," Spilker said.

According to the accident report, police found the GMC Terrain at the end of the block disabled after hitting a street sign. Officers believe the driver had gone into the grass to hit Melendez and then continued driving east.