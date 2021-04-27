Man was shot in the foot near 15th and D in Lincoln, police say; assailant sought

Police say they are looking for the person who shot a 23-year-old man outside an apartment complex near 15th and D streets Monday morning.

Officer Erin Spilker said the victim, who was shot in the foot, lived there.

Police were called to the apartment building at 10:27 a.m. by someone who heard a gunshot, then a man's voice asking for help and saying he'd been shot.

Lincoln Fire & Rescue workers in the area reported hearing five gunshots, according to scanner traffic.

Police arrived quickly to find several spent shell casings and live rounds in front of the building and the home next door, but the victim already had left in a vehicle and showed up later at a local hospital.

A trail of blood drops led to the injured man's apartment, where police got a warrant to search. Spilker said they found evidence of drug activity inside.

