Lincoln police are investigating an early morning robbery Monday near 22nd and C streets.
Officer Luke Bonkiewicz said shortly before 2 a.m. a 51-year-old man who lives in the area looked out and saw two teenagers sitting in his vehicle going through it and ran outside to confront them.
During the physical altercation that followed, the two teens forced their way inside the man’s home, but ultimately ran off, Bonkiewicz said.
Welcome back! You've reached your free article limit. Become a member to help support our work.
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription.
The 51-year-old man was left with small scrapes and bruising to his arm.
Today's jail mugshots
Mugshots from the county jail: 09-09-2019
Mugshots from the county jail: 09-09-2019
Mugshots from the county jail: 09-09-2019
Mugshots from the county jail: 09-09-2019
Mugshots from the county jail: 09-09-2019
Mugshots from the county jail: 09-09-2019
Mugshots from the county jail: 09-09-2019
Mugshots from the county jail: 09-09-2019
Mugshots from the county jail: 09-09-2019
Mugshots from the county jail: 09-09-2019
Mugshots from the county jail: 09-09-2019
Mugshots from the county jail: 09-09-2019
Mugshots from the county jail: 09-09-2019
Mugshots from the county jail: 09-09-2019
Mugshots from the county jail: 09-09-2019
Mugshots from the county jail: 09-09-2019
Mugshots from the county jail: 09-09-2019
Mugshots from the county jail: 09-09-2019
Mugshots from the county jail: 09-09-2019
Mugshots from the county jail: 09-09-2019
Mugshots from the county jail: 09-09-2019
Mugshots from the county jail: 09-09-2019
Mugshots from the county jail: 09-09-2019
Mugshots from the county jail: 09-09-2019
Mugshots from the county jail: 09-09-2019
Mugshots from the county jail: 09-09-2019
Mugshots from the county jail: 09-09-2019
Mugshots from the county jail: 09-09-2019
Mugshots from the county jail: 09-09-2019
Mugshots from the county jail: 09-09-2019
Mugshots from the county jail: 09-09-2019
Mugshots from the county jail: 09-09-2019
Mugshots from the county jail: 09-09-2019
Mugshots from the county jail: 09-09-2019
Mugshots from the county jail: 09-09-2019
Mugshots from the county jail: 09-09-2019
Mugshots from the county jail: 09-09-2019
Mugshots from the county jail: 09-09-2019
Mugshots from the county jail: 09-09-2019
Mugshots from the county jail: 09-09-2019
Mugshots from the county jail: 09-09-2019
Mugshots from the county jail: 09-09-2019
Mugshots from the county jail: 09-09-2019
Mugshots from the county jail: 09-09-2019
Mugshots from the county jail: 09-09-2019
Mugshots from the county jail: 09-09-2019
Mugshots from the county jail: 09-09-2019
Mugshots from the county jail: 09-09-2019
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.