{{featured_button_text}}

Lincoln police are investigating an early morning robbery Monday near 22nd and C streets.

Officer Luke Bonkiewicz said shortly before 2 a.m. a 51-year-old man who lives in the area looked out and saw two teenagers sitting in his vehicle going through it and ran outside to confront them.

During the physical altercation that followed, the two teens forced their way inside the man’s home, but ultimately ran off, Bonkiewicz said.

The 51-year-old man was left with small scrapes and bruising to his arm.

Today's jail mugshots

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

 

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Reporter

Lori Pilger is a public safety reporter.

Load comments