Man wanted on several warrants involved in hit-and-run in north Lincoln, sheriff's office says
Man wanted on several warrants involved in hit-and-run in north Lincoln, sheriff's office says

Duop Wiyual Duop

 Courtesy

The Lancaster County Sheriff's Office is looking for a 19-year-old man involved in a hit-and-run Thursday morning in north Lincoln.

At about 7:30 a.m. Thursday, members of the Metro Area Fugitive Task Force observed a man believed to be 19-year-old Duop Wiyual Duop, who is wanted on several felony warrants, leave a home on North 49th Street, enter a vehicle and drive south from 48th and Holdrege streets.

Members of the task force attempted to arrest Duop by boxing in his vehicle with several unmarked cars displaying red and blue lights at the intersection of 48th and Vine streets. As members of the task force approached the vehicle, Duop backed up and rammed one of the task force cars, then drove forward and hit another task force car and a citizen's Hyundai. He then fled the scene and was not pursued.

Nobody in the Hyundai was injured, nor were any of the task force members. About $6,000 in damage was done to the two task force vehicles, and about $900 in damage was done to the Hyundai.

Warrants had been issued for Duop for failure to appear on drug charges in Lancaster County.

Anyone with information on Duop's whereabouts is asked to call the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office at 402 441-6000 or 911.

Reach the writer at nsaenz@journalstar.com or 402-473-7223.

