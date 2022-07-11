 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Man wanted in Lincoln bank robbery arrested, police say

The man wanted for last week's robbery of a U.S. Bank in north Lincoln was arrested Saturday, according to Lincoln police.

Michael McNeil, 29, was contacted during a traffic stop near 27th Street and Cornhusker Highway.

LPD Sgt. Chris Vollmer said McNeil was taken into custody without incident on suspicion of robbery, a Class II felony.

The robbery occurred at about 12:15 p.m. Wednesday at the U.S. Bank near 27th Street and Ticonderoga Drive, a block north of Superior Street.

McNeil, who was not visibly armed at the time of the robbery, allegedly slipped the teller a note demanding cash, Vollmer said. Officers on scene said he was seen stuffing money into his clothes in the bushes across Ticonderoga Drive immediately following the robbery.

McNeil remains in the Lancaster County jail.

Michael McNeil

Michael McNeil

 Courtesy photo
News intern

Jenna Thompson is a news intern who has previous writing and editing experience with her college paper and several literary journals. She is a senior at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln pursuing degrees in English and journalism.

Husker News