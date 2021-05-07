Man walking in traffic in southeast Lincoln was experiencing mental-health crisis, police say

A 24-year-old man experiencing a mental health crisis and walking in the road disrupted traffic Thursday night in southeast Lincoln for about 2½ hours, Lincoln police say.

Officer Luke Bonkiewicz said officers were called to 70th Street and Yankee Woods Drive just after 7 p.m. on a man walking in the street, screaming at drivers, demanding that they run him over.

Police diverted traffic away from the man, who Bonkiewicz said had a knife and shouted at officers to treat him like a felon and shoot him.

Bonkiewicz said officers were familiar with the man, maintained their distance and began communication with him.

He said the 24-year-old calmed down and officers were able to place him in protective custody without incident and connect him to mental health resources.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSpilger

Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.