Man walking in traffic in southeast Lincoln was experiencing mental-health crisis, police say
Man walking in traffic in southeast Lincoln was experiencing mental-health crisis, police say

A 24-year-old man experiencing a mental health crisis and walking in the road disrupted traffic Thursday night in southeast Lincoln for about 2½ hours, Lincoln police say. 

Officer Luke Bonkiewicz said officers were called to 70th Street and Yankee Woods Drive just after 7 p.m. on a man walking in the street, screaming at drivers, demanding that they run him over.

Police diverted traffic away from the man, who Bonkiewicz said had a knife and shouted at officers to treat him like a felon and shoot him.

Bonkiewicz said officers were familiar with the man, maintained their distance and began communication with him. 

He said the 24-year-old calmed down and officers were able to place him in protective custody without incident and connect him to mental health resources.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSpilger

Related to this story

