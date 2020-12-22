Man turned himself in for assaulting teen outside Lincoln pharmacy, police say

Police arrested a 29-year-old man who is suspected of punching a 16-year-old boy, then kicking him after he fell to the ground, in what's described as an unprovoked attack in September at a north Lincoln pharmacy.

Kevin McCaul turned himself in early Tuesday and was arrested on suspicion of first-degree assault.

Officer Erin Spilker said police identified him with the help of Crimestoppers tips.

She said around 9:30 p.m. Sept. 20, two 16-year-old boys say a stranger accused them of gang activity while they were inside the Walgreens near North 84th and Holdrege streets, then followed them out where he punched one of the teens, causing him to fall and hit his head.

The man then kicked the boy once while he was on the ground.

Spilker said the boy's family took him to the hospital, where he had surgery for a broken nose. He also suffered a head injury.

Police say there is no indication that the boys were involved in any kind of gang activity.

Spilker said in addition to Crimestopper tips, investigators also tied him to the assault through a purchase he'd made at the store on his bank card.