 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Man turned himself in for assaulting teen outside Lincoln pharmacy, police say
View Comments
editor's pick

Man turned himself in for assaulting teen outside Lincoln pharmacy, police say

{{featured_button_text}}
Crimestoppers photo

Police say this photo, taken from security video at the Walgreens at North 84th and Holdrege streets, helped them identify the suspect in a felony assault Sept. 20. 

 Courtesy photo

Police arrested a 29-year-old man who is suspected of punching a 16-year-old boy, then kicking him after he fell to the ground, in what's described as an unprovoked attack in September at a north Lincoln pharmacy.

Kevin McCaul turned himself in early Tuesday and was arrested on suspicion of first-degree assault.

Officer Erin Spilker said police identified him with the help of Crimestoppers tips.

She said around 9:30 p.m. Sept. 20, two 16-year-old boys say a stranger accused them of gang activity while they were inside the Walgreens near North 84th and Holdrege streets, then followed them out where he punched one of the teens, causing him to fall and hit his head. 

The man then kicked the boy once while he was on the ground. 

Spilker said the boy's family took him to the hospital, where he had surgery for a broken nose. He also suffered a head injury. 

Police say there is no indication that the boys were involved in any kind of gang activity.

Spilker said in addition to Crimestopper tips, investigators also tied him to the assault through a purchase he'd made at the store on his bank card. 

Police arrest second Lincoln man sought for allegedly sex trafficking 14-year-old girl
City settles lawsuit with Lincoln woman hit by Star Tran bus while crossing downtown street
Lincoln police chief to leave post for job in private sector

LATEST MISSING PERSONS CASES

+1 
Kevin McCaul

Kevin McCaul
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH: Multi-structure fire Sunday night

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News