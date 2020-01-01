Man tries to get into Lincoln house by mistake; resident confronts him with rifle, pepper spray

A 21-year-old man was arrested Wednesday morning about 1:30 a.m. after Lincoln police responded to a burglary-in-progress call.

Oscar Mendoza was allegedly trying to get into a house in the 1400 block of E Street, which police said was a case of mistaken location. Mendoza was intoxicated, police said.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The resident confronted Mendoza with a rifle and pepper spray. The resident fired the rifle into the ground, Lincoln Police Capt. Danny Reitan said, and discharged the pepper spray. No one was injured.

Mendoza was arrested for first-degree criminal trespass, criminal mischief and disturbing the peace and jailed.

Today's jail mugshots

Reach the writer at 402-473-7228 or jyoung@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSLegislature

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.