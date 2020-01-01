You are the owner of this article.
Man tries to get into Lincoln house by mistake; resident confronts him with rifle, pepper spray
A 21-year-old man was arrested Wednesday morning about 1:30 a.m. after Lincoln police responded to a burglary-in-progress call. 

Oscar Mendoza was allegedly trying to get into a house in the 1400 block of E Street, which police said was a case of mistaken location. Mendoza was intoxicated, police said.

The resident confronted Mendoza with a rifle and pepper spray. The resident fired the rifle into the ground, Lincoln Police Capt. Danny Reitan said, and discharged the pepper spray. No one was injured. 

Mendoza was arrested for first-degree criminal trespass, criminal mischief and disturbing the peace and jailed. 

Husker News