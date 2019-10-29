{{featured_button_text}}

A man tried to use a fake million-dollar bill to open a checking account with the Pinnacle Bank branch in Havelock Monday, a Lincoln police spokeswoman said. 

Staff at the 61st Street and Havelock Avenue branch reported the encounter they had with the man because it was strange, Officer Angela Sands said. 

Around 9:30 a.m., he came into the branch and presented the bill and adamantly claimed it was real despite attempts by tellers to convince him otherwise. 

He left with the bill and without an account. 

Lincoln police are reviewing surveillance in an attempt to identify him, check his welfare and determine whether he had been the victim of a crime, Sands said.

