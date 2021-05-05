Man tried to ditch 14 grams of meth by swallowing it, Lincoln police say

Police say a 39-year-old Lincoln man tried to ditch more than 14 grams of methamphetamine by swallowing it when they closed in to arrest him Tuesday morning.
Officer Luke Bonkiewicz said at 5:17 a.m., officers saw a 2005 Volvo driving near 27th Street and Cornhusker Highway with broken taillights and ID'd the driver, who had his license revoked for 15 years.
When they stopped the car nearby, he said, Marlo D. Jones got out and started running.
Bonkiewicz said as he ran, Jones tossed a glass bottle of alcohol and began trying to swallow plastic baggies of drugs. He said they recovered six with a total of 14.4 grams of suspected meth inside.
After Jones was medically cleared, police took him to jail, booking him on suspicion of possession with intent to deliver, tampering, resisting arrest and driving during revocation.
He was on parole at the time, according to prison records.
