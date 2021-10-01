 Skip to main content
Man ticketed for kicking dog in January found not guilty of animal cruelty
The 44-year-old Lincoln man who in March was ticketed after he was captured on camera kicking his dog in a gun store parking lot was found not guilty in Lancaster County Court on Thursday.

The man had been cited for animal cruelty, a misdemeanor charge that carried with it a maximum penalty of one year in jail and a $1,000 fine.

Instead, the man's bench trial on Thursday yielded a not-guilty verdict — one that came more than eight months after the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office fielded a report in January of a man kicking a dog outside of a pickup truck in the DE Guns parking lot near 134th and O streets.

The dog wasn't injured in the incident.

At first, deputies said the incident didn't met the statutory requirements of animal abuse after the owner told the Sheriff's Office the dog sometimes required physical discipline.

But the agency reversed course three days later after further investigating the incident and consulting with the county attorney's office, Chief Deputy Ben Houchin said then.

On Friday, after the man had been acquitted, Sheriff Terry Wagner lamented what he described as an insufficient statute.

"There's obviously some loopholes in that statute that probably need to be fixed if somebody can beat their dog and then be found not guilty," he said.

