editor's pick topical alert

Man threatened petition signature gatherer with knife in Lincoln, police say

  Updated
A feud between two groups gathering signatures for petitions in north Lincoln on Tuesday landed one man in jail after he threatened another with a knife, according to police. 

Nicolas Salas, a 24-year-old Nebraska man, arrived at the Dollar Tree near 27th Street and Folkways Boulevard at around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, where his group encountered another group gathering petition signatures, Lincoln Police Capt. Todd Kocian said. 

Nicolas

Salas

An argument ensued between the two groups before Salas wielded a 9-inch knife and threatened to assault a man as he chased him, Kocian said. 

Police arrested Salas at a nearby hotel a short time later. He was booked into the Lancaster County jail on suspicion of terroristic threats and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony.  

Kocian said it's unclear what petition either group was gathering signatures for. 

"Could have been the same, could have been opposite sides of the fence," he said. "I have no idea." 

No one was injured in the incident. 

Breaking news reporter

Andrew Wegley

