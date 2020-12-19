 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Man tased, woman arrested after fighting with officers, police say
View Comments
editor's pick alert

Man tased, woman arrested after fighting with officers, police say

{{featured_button_text}}

One person was tased and another was arrested after they allegedly resisted arrest Friday near 20th and J streets, according to the Lincoln Police Department.

Police received a call at about 5:50 p.m. about a domestic assault, Capt. Duane Winkler said.

When they arrived, officers tried to interview the people involved, but they wouldn't cooperate and walked away. When the officers tried to arrest 36-year-old Damien Brown, Winkler said he fought with the officers, was tased and then arrested. Leslie Brown, 38, was also arrested after interfering with the officers, Winkler said. 

Both were cleared by medical personnel.

Damien Brown was booked on suspicion of third-degree assault on an officer, obstructing a peace officer and resisting arrest.

17-year-old charged with murder in LPD officer's fatal shooting pleads not guilty
Man wanted for attempted murder in Council Bluffs dies in shootout in New Mexico
Feds charge 19-year-old Lincoln man with possessing guns while trafficking drugs
Nebraska attorney general helps lead 38-state suit against Google

LATEST MISSING PERSONS CASES IN NEBRASKA

Police logo 2020
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH: Multi-structure fire Sunday night

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News