Man tased, woman arrested after fighting with officers, police say

One person was tased and another was arrested after they allegedly resisted arrest Friday near 20th and J streets, according to the Lincoln Police Department.

When they arrived, officers tried to interview the people involved, but they wouldn't cooperate and walked away. When the officers tried to arrest 36-year-old Damien Brown, Winkler said he fought with the officers, was tased and then arrested. Leslie Brown, 38, was also arrested after interfering with the officers, Winkler said.