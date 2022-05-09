Man tased, hospitalized after threatening I-80 convenience store patrons with hammer, Cass County Sheriff says

An unidentified man is in protective custody after police say he threatened several people with a hammer and attempted to pull people from their vehicles Sunday afternoon at the Cubby's gas station at the Greenwood interchange of Interstate 80, according to authorities.

Cass County Sheriff's deputies responded to the gas station at 1:40 p.m. Sunday as the man fled the area on foot, heading north along Nebraska 63, the sheriff's office said in a news release.

Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol had already been pursuing the man before he arrived at Cubby's after he drove through a fence adjacent to I-80 near mile marker 417, the agency said in a news release.

The State Patrol joined Cass County deputies in a foot pursuit, chasing the man to the adjacent I-80 Speedway, according to the news release.

The man ran toward the west grandstands, where a trooper deployed a taser and took the man into custody after he tried to harm himself with a shard of glass, the State Patrol said. There were no events scheduled Sunday at the track.

Greenwood Fire and Rescue crews transported the man to Bryan West Campus for self-inflicted injuries, according to the sheriff's office. Authorities said he damaged two vehicles amid the foot pursuit.

The man has been placed in emergency protective custody at the Lancaster County Mental Health Crisis Center, according to the State Patrol.

Once released from protective care, he will be taken to the Cass County Jail on suspicion of attempted robbery, flight to avoid arrest and vandalism.

