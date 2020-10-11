 Skip to main content
Man Tased after pulling knife on officers, Lincoln police say
Man Tased after pulling knife on officers, Lincoln police say

Joshua Salazar

Joshua Salazar

 Courtesy photo

A 29-year-old man was arrested Saturday night after he threatened officers with a knife, according to the Lincoln Police Department.

Officers were attempting to contact Joshua Salazar, who had several outstanding warrants, just before 7 p.m. in the area of 53rd and Knox streets.

Salazar initially tried to run away, but then pulled out a knife and advanced toward the officers, according to LPD Capt. Danny Reitan.

The officers retreated and were eventually able to arrest Salazar after using a taser and other less lethal weapons.

Salazar was booked into the Lancaster County Jail on suspicion of sexual assault, kidnapping, domestic assault and disturbing the peace.

Police did not provide details on the assault allegations.

Weekend editor

Alex Lantz

